Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.50% of Chubb worth $379,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Chubb by 960.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Chubb by 178.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.50. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $222.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.83.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

