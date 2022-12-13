China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the November 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of CYYHF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.70. 9,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,266. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance, automobile extended products and services, and automobile finance and insurance product agency services.

