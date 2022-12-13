China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

China Southern Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:ZNH opened at $33.32 on Friday. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 335.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

