China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
NYSE:ZNH opened at $33.32 on Friday. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.97.
China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
