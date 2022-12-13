Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Short Interest Down 68.4% in November

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chenghe Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194. Chenghe Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,511,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,444,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,810,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the third quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition in the third quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

