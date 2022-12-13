Chainbing Self Reported Market Cap Hits $737.23 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00008238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $737.23 million and $5,427.00 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

