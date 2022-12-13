Cepton (CPTN) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) is one of 72 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cepton to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cepton and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cepton Competitors 426 2198 2959 45 2.47

Cepton currently has a consensus price target of $8.31, suggesting a potential upside of 491.64%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 25.44%. Given Cepton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A $360,000.00 5.85 Cepton Competitors $5.02 billion $125.56 million 22.76

This table compares Cepton and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cepton’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Cepton has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton’s peers have a beta of 1.67, meaning that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A N/A -139.24% Cepton Competitors -451.37% -12.85% -4.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cepton peers beat Cepton on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

