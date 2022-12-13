Cenovus Energy Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) announced a — dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

NYSE:CVE opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

