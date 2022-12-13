Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Up 1.5 %

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,665. The company has a market capitalization of $456.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.55. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.5276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

