Celo (CELO) Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges

Celo (CELO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00003149 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $269.21 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,832,129 coins. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

