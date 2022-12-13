CEEK VR Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $75.09 million and $14.79 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012291 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00020749 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00240136 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09376222 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $20,318,582.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

