CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.63 billion.
Featured Articles
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.