CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.53

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.53 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 2930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.75.
In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,368 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,881,000 after acquiring an additional 68,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
