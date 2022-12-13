Carolyn Herzog Sells 1,324 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elastic Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE ESTC traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.17. 1,275,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,677. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.