Carolyn Herzog Sells 1,324 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elastic Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE ESTC traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.17. 1,275,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,677. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

