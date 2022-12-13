CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CarMax has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

