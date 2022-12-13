CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Price Target Raised to $12.00

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 262.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTBC. StockNews.com raised CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on CareCloud to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at CareCloud

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $28,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,662.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $178,380. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

