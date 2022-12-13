Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $632,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,084,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88.

