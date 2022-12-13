Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

