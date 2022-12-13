Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 191,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,428 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,747 shares of company stock valued at $136,280. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

BXMT opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.40%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

