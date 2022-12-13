Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.90. 35,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,130,526. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

