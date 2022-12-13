Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 111,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $9.44 on Tuesday, hitting $393.84. 8,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $669.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. StockNews.com downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

