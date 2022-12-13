Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 47.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 301,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $203,524,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,701,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,216,423,000 after buying an additional 163,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.0% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock worth $2,866,640,258 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.38. 904,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,663,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $528.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.06 and its 200-day moving average is $243.71. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.18 and a 52 week high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.91.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

