Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $699,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after buying an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after buying an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,211,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,171. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00.

