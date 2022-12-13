Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.09. 15,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,429. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

