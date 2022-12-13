Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 127,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 328,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,341,000 after buying an additional 47,614 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 60,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VTV traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.98. 58,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.33 and a 200 day moving average of $136.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

