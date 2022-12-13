Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 34,231 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,491. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56.

