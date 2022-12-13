Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 49,964 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. Standard Motor Products comprises 1.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.23% of Standard Motor Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.0% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at about $748,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMP. StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $114,031.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,271,833.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $114,031.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,271,833.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $48,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $626,394.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,223. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $807.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.50. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

