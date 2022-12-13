Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 802 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PIO traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.