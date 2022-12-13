Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. 10,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,699. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is -16.66%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo bought 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

