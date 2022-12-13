Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 47.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 301,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $203,524,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Tesla by 10.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,701,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,216,423,000 after buying an additional 163,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Tesla by 52.0% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.38. 904,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,663,744. The stock has a market cap of $528.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.18 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.91.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.