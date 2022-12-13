Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.37. 6,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $76.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $89.32.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
