Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 474 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.39.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.78. 23,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

