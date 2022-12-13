Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $38,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $60,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,982. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $195.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.