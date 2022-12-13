Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Oracle by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Oracle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Oracle by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.02. 365,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,047,713. The firm has a market cap of $223.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.22. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $104.36.

Insider Activity

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

