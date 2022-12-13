Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the November 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Capita Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAGF remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. Capita has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.28.
Capita Company Profile
