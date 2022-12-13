Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the November 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Capita Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAGF remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. Capita has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

