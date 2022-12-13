Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Capita Stock Performance
CTAGY opened at $1.17 on Friday. Capita has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.
Capita Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capita (CTAGY)
