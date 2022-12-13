Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Capita Stock Performance

CTAGY opened at $1.17 on Friday. Capita has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

