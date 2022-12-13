Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Rating Lowered by CSFB

CSFB cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$63.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$66.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.29.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$57.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.20. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$55.35 and a 12 month high of C$83.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

