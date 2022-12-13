Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $81.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CM opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

