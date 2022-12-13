Calian Group (CGY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Calian Group (TSE: CGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/28/2022 – Calian Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of Montreal to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/28/2022 – Calian Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.
- 11/28/2022 – Calian Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$80.00.
- 11/25/2022 – Calian Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a C$85.00 price target on the stock.
Calian Group Price Performance
Shares of Calian Group stock traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,239. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.48. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$51.99 and a 12-month high of C$72.11. The company has a market cap of C$766.06 million and a PE ratio of 55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Calian Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.
Insider Transactions at Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.
Featured Stories
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.