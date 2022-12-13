Calian Group (CGY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Calian Group (TSE: CGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/28/2022 – Calian Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of Montreal to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Calian Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

11/28/2022 – Calian Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$80.00.

11/25/2022 – Calian Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a C$85.00 price target on the stock.

Calian Group Price Performance

Shares of Calian Group stock traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,239. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.48. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$51.99 and a 12-month high of C$72.11. The company has a market cap of C$766.06 million and a PE ratio of 55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Insider Transactions at Calian Group

In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total value of C$106,715.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$277,883.17. In other Calian Group news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total transaction of C$106,715.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$277,883.17. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.10, for a total value of C$495,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,289,412.70. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,819 shares of company stock valued at $886,976.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

