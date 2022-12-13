Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

CPZ stock traded up 0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,218. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 16.53. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 14.42 and a 1 year high of 21.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

