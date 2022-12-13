Cacti Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

About Credit Suisse Group

CS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. 1,088,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,663,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.