Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises approximately 0.4% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,387,000 after buying an additional 1,724,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 102,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,633. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

