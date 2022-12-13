Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 45.0% during the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 180,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 12.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. 4,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

