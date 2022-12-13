Burberry Group plc (BRBY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.50 on January 27th

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Burberry Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,125 ($26.07) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.08) and a one year high of GBX 2,193 ($26.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,977.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,806.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1,906.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($26.38), for a total transaction of £344,000 ($422,034.11).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Burberry Group

BRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.15) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.15) to GBX 1,730 ($21.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 2,070 ($25.40) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.92) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,010 ($24.66).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

