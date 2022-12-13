Burberry Group plc (BRBY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.50 on January 27th

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Burberry Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,125 ($26.07) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.08) and a one year high of GBX 2,193 ($26.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,977.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,806.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1,906.31.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($26.38), for a total transaction of £344,000 ($422,034.11).
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
