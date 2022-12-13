BTS Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,888.27 (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One BTS Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded up 30% against the dollar. BTS Chain has a total market cap of $95.28 million and approximately $3,888.27 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BTS Chain

BTS Chain launched on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTS Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTS Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

