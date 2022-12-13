Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 90,674 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,674 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.95% of Roper Technologies worth $399,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after acquiring an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $439.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $494.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.31 and its 200 day moving average is $406.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

