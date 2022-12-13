Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 408,571 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,119,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,571 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $224,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $76.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.