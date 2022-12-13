Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 130,314 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $318,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 140,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Barclays reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $337.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $414.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.93.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.