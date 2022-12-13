Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,021 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $359,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after purchasing an additional 75,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,952,000 after purchasing an additional 143,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,004,944.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,996 shares of company stock worth $33,751,525 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $393.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

