Brown Advisory Inc. Has $648.77 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,190 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $648,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $282.27 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.28 and a 200-day moving average of $221.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

