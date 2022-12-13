Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 3.90% of Coupa Software worth $169,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. Barclays reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Coupa Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.